English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Russian e-commerce firm Ozon launches own clothing brand

    Clothes will be sold under the "Hola” label and produced by manufacturers in Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and China, Ozon said.

    Reuters
    July 29, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST

    Russian e-commerce firm Ozon said on Friday it was tapping into the online fashion market by launching its own brand of clothing.

    Clothes will be sold under the "Hola” label and produced by manufacturers in Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and China, Ozon said.

    It said that the brand is focusing on women’s and children’s wear at the moment but plans to expand its offering in the future.

    "About 30 items of clothing are now being sold under the brand, but by autumn the range will exceed 300 items,” the company said.

    The launch of the brand comes as foreign clothing companies like H&M plan to exit Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
    Reuters
    Tags: #brand #China #Hola #Russia
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 08:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.