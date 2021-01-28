Renault Kiger launch: Everything you need to know about the compact crossover SUV

Renault Kiger.

What is it?

It’s Renault’s response to the likes of the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. In other words, it’s a compact crossover SUV that wishes to take a bite out of the ever-expanding crossover pie. As can be expected, the Kiger shares the same platform as it’s cousin - the Nissan Magnite, namely, the CMF-A+ platform, so one can expect similar driving mannerisms.

In appearance, the Kiger is surprisingly close to the concept unveiled by Renault last year. Like it’s competition, the Kiger has a muscular frame, with voluptuous fenders, swollen wheel arches and is aimed at a younger demographic, looking to buy a robust-looking soft-roader.

The interior quality of the Renault Kiger appears to be of better quality than that of the Nissan Magnite.

What does it do better?

Performance reviews will have to wait until the Kiger is launched (March 21), but given that it will feature the same engine options as the ones found in the Nissan Magnite, namely a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol along with a peppy 1.0-litre, turbocharged option, performance is likely to be comparable.

Given that the NA motor is available in the same tune with a paltry 72 bhp, the performance on the entry-level version is likely to be very underwhelming. However, if the turbo-petrol’s spirited performance is anything to go by, the Kiger will be just as much of a hoot.

Unlike the Magnite, the Kiger’s entry-level model will be available with an AMT automatic gearbox option, while the more expensive turbo-petrol variants will be available with manual and CVT options. Let’s hope it handles high speeds better than the skittish Magnite.

What’s different about it?

Unlike its competition, the Kiger claims to offer segment-leading cabin space, particularly when it comes to leg and elbow room. It’s also got the biggest boot, offering 405 litres of boot space which can be expanded to 879 litres with the rear seats folded.

Even though the Kiger isn’t any larger in profile than its competition, including the EcoSport, its interior dimensions have been designed in such a manner that it offers a lot more space than you might think. This, along with its ground-clearance of 205mm makes the Kiger win the practicality vote.

The Kiger's turbo-petrol variant comes with three separate driving modes – Normal, Eco and Sport

What sort of features does it offer?

In top-trim, the Kiger comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible. Other features include a 7-inch TFT display unit above the steering, automatic climate control, a 2.5PM air filter, push-button start and voice recognition.

How much does it cost?

Renault hasn’t given a clear break-up of the variants, nor has it announced the prices. However, it has claimed that the car will be aggressively priced and perfectly in-line with the competition.

Stylish new Renault Kiger

Given that the base version of the Magnite currently costs Rs 6.47 lakh (on-road) with the top-end turbo variant priced at Rs 11.21 lakh (on-road), the Renault Kiger will have to be in the same ballpark, give or take a few extra bucks for the AMT option, which might help it outsell the very alluringly priced Magnite which currently undercuts its competition price-wise. Talk about being your own, main competition.