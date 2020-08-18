Rejig at ZEE | R Gopalan appointed Chairman of board, Subhash Chandra to be Chairman Emeritus

Subhash Chandra tendered his resignation as Non-Executive Director and has been appointed Chairman Emeritus by the company's board
The board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) on August 18 appointed R Gopalan to the post of Chairman, the company said in an exchange filing.
Subhash Chandra tendered his resignation as Non-Executive Director and has been appointed Chairman Emeritus by the company's board.
"In recognition of the fact that Chandra founded the company and considering his unmatched contributions, as a mark of respect, the Board requested him to act as 'Chairman Emeritus' with effect from August 19 and the same was accepted by Chandra," the release said.
Gopalan was appointed an Additional Director, in the category of Independent Director, on November 25 last year.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:22 pm