Rejig at ZEE | R Gopalan appointed Chairman of board, Subhash Chandra to be Chairman Emeritus

The board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises ( ZEE ) on August 18 appointed R Gopalan to the post of Chairman, the company said in an exchange filing.

Subhash Chandra tendered his resignation as Non-Executive Director and has been appointed Chairman Emeritus by the company's board.

"In recognition of the fact that Chandra founded the company and considering his unmatched contributions, as a mark of respect, the Board requested him to act as 'Chairman Emeritus' with effect from August 19 and the same was accepted by Chandra," the release said.