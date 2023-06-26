YEIDA to reintroduce one-time settlement scheme for defaulters

YEIDA

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on June 26 decided to reintroduce its one-time settlement scheme for a month, from August 1, 2023, said officials.

The decision to bring back the policy for the fourth time was taken at its 77th board meeting, following demand from allottees. The aim is to reduce the number of defaulters and the default amount in various schemes of the authority.

The Authority hopes this will help it recover over Rs 4,450 crore in dues from 14 builders, and pave the way for at least 10,000 registrations.

This time, the dues to be paid will comprise the default amount and the instalments due, from which only the penal interest will be waived. If this amount is up to Rs 50 lakh, the entire amount will have to be deposited within 60 days from the date of dispatch of the demand letter. If the amount payable is more than Rs 50 lakh, the entire amount will have to be deposited within 90 days.

Jewar land acquisition

The Authority also admitted to facing difficulties in acquiring land from farmers near the upcoming Noida International Airport due to differences over the compensation rate.

The land is to be developed by the YEIDA for industrial, commercial, and residential allotment in the region along the Yamuna Expressway’s upcoming sectors 17, 17A, 18, 20, 22D, 22E, 24, etc, it said in a statement after its board meeting held in Greater Noida.

The YEIDA said that in the last board meeting on February 20 this year, a proposal for the acquisition of land in industrial sectors adjacent to Noida International Airport — such as sectors 21, 28, 29, 32, 33, 10, and 09 — was approved. The acquisition of 500 metres of land towards the north, east, and west of the airport for the construction of a peripheral road and to check encroachment was also approved.

The approved rates for land acquisition were Rs 3,100 per square metre (including ex gratia, annuity and seven per cent population plot amount) or Rs 2,728 per square metre (including ex gratia and annuity) along with seven per cent developed plot, it said.

Farmers of the area have been demanding a uniform land purchase rate and are refusing to give it for less.

“The Board has directed the YEIDA to refer a relevant proposal to the government in this regard. Further action will be taken on this after approval or no objection from the government,” the statement added.