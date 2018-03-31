Urban Reality: 2018 outlook for real estate

India’s housing market is at the cross roads. A report from Axis Capital shows that the bleed in 2016-2017 was so deep that it makes the Lehman crisis of 2009 look kosher. Watch the accompanying videos of Urban Reality to know the outlook of real estate for the year 2018-2019.
