UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders inquiry and strict action against guilty officials in the Noida Supertech twin towers matter

Observing that there was collusion between Noida Authority and the builder in the construction of 40-storey twin towers in Noida, the Supreme Court on August 31 ordered the demolition of the structures

Moneycontrol News
A day after the Supreme Court ordered demolition of the 40-storey twin towers in Noida constructed by the Supertech Group, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on September 1 directed that an inquiry be conducted and stringent action taken against the guilty officials.

"In the case of Noida's Supertech Emerald court case, the orders of the Supreme Court should be ensured in letter and spirit. Irregularities in this case have been going on continuously since 2004," the CM said, according to the spokesperson.

"A special inquiry committee should be constituted at the government level and a thorough investigation be done," he said.

The chief minister's directions came during the meeting with his special 'Team-9' that includes ministers, bureaucrats and the police chief of the state, according to officials.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari had on August 31 said that the Supreme Court’s directives will be fully complied with and that the Authority will also ensure action against department's officials who are found guilty of violating rules in the episode.

She said the violations in the Supertech's Emerald Court housing project occurred between 2004 and 2012 after which the matter reached the Allahabad High Court and eventually the Supreme Court. The sanctions from the Noida Authority in this project were made from 2004 to 2012.

Action will also be ensured against the then officials of Noida Authority and the real estate group after an inquiry as per procedures, she said.

Observing that there was collusion between Noida Authority and the builder in the construction of 40-storey twin towers in Noida, the Supreme Court on August 31 ordered the demolition of the structures located in Sector 93A within three months.

The court held that the construction violated the minimum distance requirement and had been built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah ordered that the demolition of the twin towers should be completed within three months and the builder would have to bear the expenses for the same.

The court said that the work of demolition shall be carried out by Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to ensure safe demolition. In case CBRI refuses, a new authority will be appointed, the bench said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Real Estate #Supertech case #Supreme Court #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Sep 1, 2021 08:02 pm

