Stalled redevelopment project: MHADA issues notice to developer, warns to take over project in Mumbai

The Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) has issued a notice to a real estate developer, asking them to resume work on the stalled Jasoda co-operative housing society redevelopment project in Central Mumbai's Mahim.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) said MBRRB has given 15 days to the developer to resume work on the project, failing which MHADA will take over the redevelopment. The notice was issued under the MHADA Act.

A statement issued by MHADA said, "In order to start the stalled redevelopment of the said cess buildings, the residents of the building met Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice chairman and chief executive officer of MHADA. In the meeting Jaiswal gave the said instructions, after it was pointed out during the meeting that the developer is not likely to take concrete steps regarding the redevelopment of the Jasoda buildings. Jaiswal has asked concerned officials to submit a proposal to undertake project by way of MHADA taking it over."

According to MHADA, Jasoda Housing Society was constructed prior to 1940 and there were a total of 49 residential flats in this building. The MBRRB had in October 2013 given its nod for redevelopment of the society. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave its approval in October 2014.

However, the concerned developer responsible for the redevelopment complained to the MBRRB that the no-objection certificate issued to the developer for redevelopment was cancelled due to the rent arrears of 49 residents of the building, and incomplete redevelopment work.

Following this, the MBRRB in 2022 directed the developer to pay the rent arrears and start the stalled redevelopment work immediately. However, no work was started despite this, MHADA said in the statement.

What happens to stalled redevelopment projects?

In 2022, the President of India had signed an amendment that allowed stalled redevelopment projects to be taken over by MHADA. According to the amendment, MHADA will be able to acquire disputed redevelopment projects of cess buildings. Before the amendment, the landlord was the owner of the land where the cess building stands and MHADA was only the approving authority for repair and redevelopment.

However, now MHADA will be able to take over projects where there are disputes. In Mumbai, thousands of homeowners are residing in transit camps of MHADA owing to stalled redevelopment.

A MHADA official said, "In the coming days, a decision on stalled redevelopment of more such housing societies is expected to be taken. The officials are continuously issuing notices to defaulting developers for the same."