MHADA lists 15 buildings as extremely dangerous in south Mumbai, asks residents to move out before monsoon hits

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has issued a list of 15 residential buildings in South Mumbai that are extremely dangerous and required to be vacated immediately. Apart from this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai civic body, has also released a list of over 200 dilapidated buildings where residents have been issued notices to vacate immediately.

In all, there are more than 10,000 dilapidated buildings in the city.

According to MHADA officials, these 15 buildings in areas including Girgaum, Kalbadevi, Khetwadi, Kamathipura and VP Road are more than 80 years old. There are 545 residents and 121 non-residents in these 15 high-risk buildings.

In a statement, the MHADA said, "Regular pre-monsoon survey of old and dilapidated cessed buildings in Mumbai City under MHADA's Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) has been completed and this year 15 buildings have been found to be extremely dangerous. These include 7 buildings which were declared as high-risk last year in 2022."

Residents reluctant to vacate

As per the action taken by MBRRB, 155 resident tenants/ residents have made alternative arrangements for their own shelter. So far, 21 residents have been relocated to transit camps.

Every year before the monsoon, the state housing authority carries out a pre-monsoon audit, and based on the outcome, notices to vacate are issued to residents of these ‘dangerous’ buildings.

The residents are given free transit tenements built by MHADA. However, several residents refuse to vacate their homes due to location preference. The redevelopment of old dilapidated buildings is a major issue in the city, and time and again there are incidents of building collapse during monsoon.

Meanwhile, out of the 226 dilapidated residential buildings in the city issued by BMC, which is India's richest civic body, 35 are in south Mumbai, 65 are in eastern suburbs and the remaining 126 are in western suburbs.