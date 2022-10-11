English
    Smartworks forays into Tier 2 cities Jaipur and Indore 

    The company adds approximately 1.7 lakh sq. ft in two cities; plans to add three more Tier 2 cities in FY23

    Moneycontrol News

    Enterprise-focussed workspace platform Smartworks on October 11 announced its entry into Tier-2 cities, with centres in Jaipur and Indore spread across approximately 1.7 lakh sq. ft as part of its expansion plan.

    The company plans to add another three million sq ft in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities including Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore in this fiscal, bringing its total portfolio to 10 mn sq.ft, it said.

    ALSO READ: Smartworks aims 3-fold jump in FY23 revenue to Rs 1,000 crore on rising demand for flexible workspace

    Smartworks has a  presence in leading Tier 1 markets in India with tech-enabled flex spaces across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi NCR with over 80 percent enterprise clients comprising Forbes 2000, Fortune 500 and Global MNCs.

    “The flex space industry is thriving and positioned for robust ongoing growth. Tier 2 cities are now sought-after destinations for enterprises as they offer both business opportunities and a diverse range of hitherto untapped talent pools. With a huge presence in Tier 1 markets, we have offered enterprises faster scalability and office setup solutions. We can now provide the same convenience, flexibility, and agile business solutions in Tier 2 cities. This fiscal year, we plan to expand to more Tier 2 cities such as Kochi, Coimbatore, and Ahmedabad,” said Neetish Sarda, Founder, Smartworks.

    The company  leased 3 million sq. ft last year, including the world's largest flex space campus, 7-lakh sq.ft., Vaishnavi Tech Park in Bengaluru.

    With work-from-home being gradually moderated and many employees still preferring to work closer to home or stay back in their hometowns, flex spaces have gained traction, especially among start-ups. The total flexible space leased by flex operators in the 18-month period from January 2021 to June 2022 stood at 8.8 million sq. ft, which is over 63 percent of the total space leased in the preceding two years, a JLL report has said.
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 04:56 pm
