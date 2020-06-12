RLDA to redevelop railway colony in Civil Lines in north Delhi

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) will redevelop a railway colony located along the erstwhile Boulevard Road in North Delhi. As many as 64 units are proposed to be constructed in this premium residential project expected to come up on a 5.38-hectare plot, RLDA sources said.

The entire land parcel will be available for high-end residential development immediately after the relocation of the existing railway quarters to other locations within Delhi. Its location in the bungalow zone will foster elite development with high-end villas, bungalows, and plotted residential development, they said.

Commercial development is also proposed on the site facing the busy Lala Hardev Sahai Marg.

The site is located close to the Bungalow Zone, Civil Lines, a premium neighbourhood in North Delhi, outlined under Zone-C in Delhi’s Master Plan 2021. Established as civilian quarters during colonial rule, the locality boasts of prominent institutions such as Delhi University, Delhi Legislative Assembly, Tis Hazari court, among others.

As per Delhi Master Plan -2021, the project falls in the Civil Lines Bungalow Zone and is governed by Development Control Regulations (DCR) and Zonal Development Plan for Zone C (Civil Lines). Regulations as laid out under Delhi Master Plan 2021 and Unified Building Byelaws also apply to the site.

“The railway colony holds great potential for residential development. The proposed upscale residential development is envisioned as a self-sufficient neighbourhood endowed with state-of-the-art amenities. Its strategic location and excellent connectivity to Tis Hazari metro station, ISBT Kashmere Gate, North Campus and Vidhan Sabha will make it a preferred destination for homeowners,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice-Chairman, Rail Land Development Authority.

Located in the heart of Delhi, the site enjoys excellent connectivity to all major commercial, educational and institutional hubs in the NCR via road and metro. It is about 6 km from Connaught Place and about 10 km from Chanakyapuri. It is located about 2.5 km away from Old Delhi Railway Station and 7 km from the New Delhi Railway Station.

It is flanked by DDA flats towards the West and Victoria Girls’ Senior Secondary School and Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in the North. The Kashmere Gate metro station, a transfer station with the confluence of Red Line, Yellow Line and Violet Line is barely a kilometer from the site.

The redevelopment is planned around the concept of Biophilic urbanism, which is emerging as an important design principle for cities, featuring a suite of natural design features that address multiple pressures related to climate change, increasing urban populations, finite resources, and our inherent need for contact with nature.

RLDA has over 70 sites across India for leasing and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bid process.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, for the development of vacant Railway land for commercial use in line with the objective to generate revenue by non-tariff measures. Currently, the Indian Railway has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India.