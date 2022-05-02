Owner of Brigade Group buys property in Bengaluru for Rs 9.82 crore

Representative Image. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The chairman and managing director of Brigade Group, M.R. Jaishankar, has bought a property in Bengaluru for Rs 9.82 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The property is located on Palace Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru, and spread over an area of 4,328 sq ft, they showed.

The sale deed was registered on April 8, 2022.

The buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs 9.82 lakh for the property, the documents showed.

A comment from the buyer is awaited.

Some of the key locations where high-value transactions have taken place in Bengaluru are Koramangala, Lavelle Road, Vasanth Nagar, Richmond Town, Ashok Nagar, Rajmahal Vilas Extension, Sadashivanagar, and Indiranagar, among others.

Brokers told Moneycontrol that land in the area sells for between Rs 20,000 per sq ft to Rs 24,000 per sq ft, depending on the road and location of the plot.

Recently, the NRJN Family Trust established by Nandan M Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys, bought a property for Rs 58 crore in Bengaluru’s ‘Billionaire Street’ in a deal that’s said to be one of the biggest home purchase transactions in the Karnataka state capital.

Areas like Vasanth Nagar have seen buyers like Raj Menda, corporate chairman of RMZ Group, and Anand Surana of Bengaluru-headquartered generics firm Micro Labs Ltd, buying property in the project Blessington for Rs 20.26 crore and Rs 13.76 crore respectively, in the month of May 2020.





