Noida twin tower demolition: Internal roads to be closed from morning; no mock drill on August 25

Around 5,000 residents of 1,396 flats from Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village will have to vacate their homes by 7 am on August 28.

Noida traffic police have finalised the traffic plan for August 28 when the Supertech twin towers will be razed. While the demolition will take place at 2.30 pm, the internal roads connecting to the twin towers will be barricaded from 7 am.

"Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed for half an hour. The internal roads and roads surrounding the twin towers will be closed for almost the whole day. While entry will be prohibited, only exit will be allowed. The vehicles will be diverted before the barricading. At every point, traffic personnel will be deployed. Road closure and route diversion will be updated in Google map and information will be provided through helpline number and Twitter handle," Ganesh Prasad Saha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) told Moneycontrol.

The expressway will be closed somewhere between the Mahamaya flyover near Sector 37 and Pari Chowk.

Meanwhile, the Noida Authority has decided against conducting a mock drill. "There will be no mock drill on August 25. It's not possible to carry out the evacuation of all nearby buildings during a mock drill and thus there remains no logic for it. Also, everything here is being done after thorough planning and the residents have already been informed about the evacuation schedule, even no pets and vehicles will be allowed in the nearby societies, thus the plan of a mock drill has been done away with," said a Noida authority official.

The official also said that if someone has more than one car, then the authority will make parking arrangements for them as well.

The authority has already fixed the exclusion zone which will be till the road adjacent to Emerald Court in the north, till the service road of the expressway going to Delhi in the south, till the road between ATS Village and Srishti in the east and till the flyover adjacent to the park in the west.

