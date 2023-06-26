MHADA lottery 2023: Last date to apply for affordable homes in Mumbai starting at Rs 24 lakh extended to July 10

In MHADA lottery 2023, the cheapest apartment is a 204 sq. ft. unit being offered for Rs 24.71 lakh in Chandivali, near Powai.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has extended the last date to apply for Mumbai MHADA lottery 2023 having affordable homes starting at Rs 24 lakh in the Mumbai city limits. The last date for application has been extended from June 26 to July 10, according to officials.

Why has the deadline been extended?

According to MHADA officials, the lottery deadline was pushed back due to repeated requests from applicants to extend the last date. So far, more than 84,000 applications have been received for around 4,000 apartments for grab by MHADA in the Mumbai real estate market, MHADA data reveal.

Of the 84,000 applications, more than 59,000 have also made an earnest money deposit (EMD) with MHADA for particular apartments.

Price range and income category

Ninety-three percent of the homes put on sale in the Mumbai real estate market by MHADA are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG) followed by the Middle Income (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG).

Prices start at Rs 24 lakh and go all the way to Rs 7.57 crore, with the carpet area ranging from 204 sq. ft. to 1,500 sq. ft.

Out of the 4,000 homes up for grabs, 2,790 are for the EWS, 1,034 are for the LIG category, 139 are MIG and 120 are in the HIG category. Additionally, of the total, 1,947 apartments in the EWS category are being sold under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY).

Where are the homes?

The apartments are spread across areas such as Vikhroli, Antop Hill, Goregaon, Dadar, Wadala, Andheri, Kandivali, Malad, Byculla, Tardeo, Juhu, Chembur, Powai, Chandivali and Sion.

According to MHADA officials, in the coming two years, the authority will introduce more apartments under the MIG and HIG categories, which are now under construction.

Cheapest and the costliest flats

According to the list issued by MHADA, the cheapest apartment is a 204 sq. ft. unit being offered for Rs 24.71 lakh in Chandivali, near Powai. The costliest apartment is a 1,500 sq. ft. unit in Tardeo, South Mumbai, with a price tag of Rs 7.57 crore.