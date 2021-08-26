Jindal Group scion buys apartment for Rs 21 crore in Delhi’s Jorbagh

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

Businesswoman Seema Jindal has bought an apartment in Delhi’s posh Jorbagh area for Rs 21 crore, property documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

Daughter of OP Jindal, founder of the Jindal Group, Seema Jindal, has bought a second floor property spread across an area of around 2600 sq ft. The property comes with terrace rights as well as three parking slots, the documents showed.

The founder of Nourish Organics has bought the property from Chetan Prakash and the sale deed was registered on August 4.

Sanskar Projects and Housing Limited is the developer that is redeveloping the property into floors, according to local brokers. The total area of the unit is 480.7 sq m, showed the documents.

There was no response from Seema Jindal.

Plots in Jorbagh cost anywhere upwards of Rs 40 crore and apartments are priced Rs 15 crore onwards, according to brokers. The per sq ft value of new developments works out to be around Rs 80,000 per sq ft.

Several properties in the area are being redeveloped by private developers and turned into four floors. “The ticket size makes them an attractive proposition,” one of them said, askig not to be named.

If one accounts for the recent property deals in Delhi’s posh locations, as many as 30-40 percent of high-end properties that have been sold in areas such as Sunder Nagar, Golf Links, Jor Bagh involved NRI owners, real estate experts told Moneycontrol. This property too belonged to a California-based NRI.

Several properties in the Jor Bagh area have also been typically sold to either lawyers or industrialists whose places of work are located close by, brokers said.

Recently, the wife of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Bindu Rana Kapoor, has gifted a property she owned at Jor Bagh in New Delhi to her nine-month-old grandson Aashiv Khanna, registration documents made available by Zapkey.com showed.

A few months ago, Satish Bala Malhotra, chairperson of the MBD Group, had bought a bungalow from an NRI, in Delhi’s Sunder Nagar area for Rs 60 crore, registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com have said.

In perhaps the most expensive deal in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the founder of a chain of educational institutes had bought a 2,000 sq yard property for around Rs 150 crore, sources had told Moneycontrol.