Indiabulls Real Estate names Atul Chandra as COO

Indiabulls Real Estate Limited announced that it has named Atul Chandra as Chief Operating Officer (COO) with effect from August 28.

Atul Chandra joined Indiabulls Real Estate Limited as Senior Vice-President in April 2021 and holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Jiwaji University, Gwalior. He is a qualified chartered accountant and is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the company said in a regulatory filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the company, Chandra has over 24 years of experience in various domains of real estate development & asset management, audit, accounting, investment advisory, banking and the financial services industry.

Prior to joining Indiabulls Real Estate Limited he was associated with Samsara Finance Private Limited as the Chief Investment Officer, Capri Global Capital Limited as Associate Director, ICICI Bank Limited, Union Bank of India, and Corporation Bank, said the company.