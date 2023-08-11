Indiabulls Real Estate falls as quarterly net loss widens to Rs 679.5 crore

.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Indiabulls Real Estate was trading 2 percent lower on August 11 afternoon, a day after reported a loss of Rs 679.5 crore in the June quarter.

The loss seemed to have widened from Rs 52 crore reported in the year-ago quarter due to an exceptional item of Rs 629 crore.

This amount was added into the quarterly financials to reflect the amount due from Clivedale Overseas Limited, a UK-based firm controlled by the erstwhile promoters of Indiabulls Real Estate, company said in an investor presentation. Except Q2FY23, the company has reported sequential losses since December 2021.

In Q1FY24, Indiabulls Real Estate reported a 29.2 percent YoY growth in revenue at Rs 195.8 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) loss stood at Rs 57.7 crore, wider from Rs 36.3 crore reported in year-ago period.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

In a separate filing, the company said the state-owned industrial promotion agency MIDC had issued a notice, seeking to terminate the lease deed for 2,500 acres of land granted by it in Sinnar (Nashik).

The termination notice was issued for not having compensated project-affected-people (PAP) in the given timeline. Since it had paid a plot fee towards the PAPs, the agency’s action was unlawful, the company said.

The company also said it had filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) after the National Company Law Tribunal’s Chandigarh bench passed an order in May to withhold its merger with Embassy Group, its new parent company.

The company’s erstwhile promoter, Samir Gehlaut, exited the company in 2021, selling his stake to the Bengaluru-based Embassy group.

At 2.15 pm, Indiabulls Real Estate stock was quoting at Rs 65, down 1.74 percent or Rs 1.15. The company’s stock is down nearly 22 percent this year.

Indiabulls Real Estate constructs and develops residential, commercial and special economic zone properties across India. After its takeover by the Embassy group in 2021, the company remains focused on Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR region.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.