MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

India projected to receive cross border real estate investment of $2.5 billion in 2022: Knight Frank

The country’s  greenest city for real estate is Delhi ranked globally at 63, followed by Chennai at 224), Mumbai at 240 and Hyderabad at 245

Moneycontrol News

India is among key markets globally with cross border real estate investment projections of $2.5 billion in the year 2022, Knight Frank’s Active Capital report 2021 has said.

 US, UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands are forecast to be top destinations for cross border real estate investment in 2022.

 The report also said that India’s greenest city for real estate is Delhi which is globally ranked at 63, followed by Chennai at 224, Mumbai at 240 and Hyderabad at 245.

 London, Shanghai, New York, Paris, and Washington DC are the world’s greenest cities for real estate.

 Cities were measured on a range of factors, such as well-developed public transport networks, urban green space, and a high number of green-rated buildings. Notably, these top five cities also have universities which are benchmarked against UN Sustainable Development Goal 11, which measures the strength of research into sustainable cities and communities.

Close

Related stories

Yet, while these cities are making strides in supporting carbon reduction (at least on a relative per person basis), none are immune to climate risks. None of the 286 global cities surveyed scored much above six out of ten for resilience against climate risks such as extreme weather events, the report said.

This year’s Active Capital research suggests a resurgence of investment flows into real estate, hitting record pre-pandemic levels into key sectors including offices, logistics and residential, signalling a marked return of investor confidence.

The US, UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands are forecast to be the top destinations for cross border real estate investment in 2022, with the US, Canada, UK, and Germany predicted to be largest deployers of cross border capital in 2022, led by investment managers, institutions and private equity investors.

A series of structural reforms in recent past has put the country’s real estate sector on high trajectory attracting global attention. Rapidly improving pandemic scenario in the country coupled with policy interventions to support realty sector growth will ensure global capital finds it attractive to participate in the sector.

"The country’s commercial real estate sector has evinced strong global investor interest in segments led by Office and Warehouse. With best-in-class global participation on capital as well as development front, we expect that the volume and quality of product offerings will see a marked scale-up in near future,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

The office sector tipped to be the focus of more than half of all major cross-border transactions. Residential is forecast to be the second most invested sector in 2022. Sources of capital are likely to be broad based, targeting a geographically diverse area, including the US, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Japan.

Investment managers and private equity funds, particularly from the US and Canada, are forecast to remain major players in the industrial market in 2022, also targeting a diverse range of locations including the US, the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands, as well as Spain, Poland and Australia, it said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #green cities #investment #Real Estate
first published: Sep 29, 2021 05:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.