HRERA issues notice to Supertech for selling a project without permission

Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) has issued a showcause notice to real estate developer Supertech for allegedly having sold a project located in Sohna, Gurugram, without getting prior permission from the authority.

The authority has also imposed a penalty of five percent on the estimated cost of the real estate project.

"The estimated project cost as per the information supplied by the promoter is Rs 292 crore. Hence, the penalty of five percent of the estimated cost of the real estate projects i.e, Rs 14.6 crore is proposed to be imposed in violation of Section 15 (1) read with Section 61 of the Act," a HRERA Gurugram notice said.

The project that has come under scrutiny is Hill View Project, located in Sector 2, Sohna, Gurugram and registered under HARERA Panchkula.

The Authority has also directed the developer to respond to the notice within a week, asking why penal action shouldn't be initiated against it.

The developer has denied having sold any land in Gurugram.

"We have not sold any land in Gurgaon as reported. HRERA has issued a showcause notice to that effect mentioning that it has come to their notice that Supertech has sold out/agreed to sell out the said project without having any concrete evidence against the same. The show cause notice has to be responded to and it will be replied with all facts and evidence," said R K Arora, Chairman Supertech.

As per Section 15 (1) on the obligations of promoter in case of transfer of a real estate project for a third party "The promoter shall not transfer or assign his majority rights and liabilities in respect of a real estate project to rights and liabilities in respect of a real estate project to a third party allottees without obtaining prior written consent from two-third allottees, except the promoter and without the prior written approval of the authority."

According to Section 61, if any promoter contravenes any other provisions of the Act, other than that provided under section 3 or section 4, or the rules and regulations made thereunder, he shall be liable to a penalty which may extend upto five percent of the estimated cost of the real estate projects as determined by the authorities.

Last year, HRERA had ordered realty firm Supertech to refund the pre-booking amount it took from a home buyer, along with interest at 10.45 percent per annum, within 90 days. The regulator had observed that the company had defrauded several home buyers by accepting pre-launch bookings before obtaining a licence.

"It is a clear cut case of cheating/fraud where a number of buyers had been hoodwinked alluring them by showing dream homes while printing very glossy brochure as well as advertisements put in the newspapers," the regulator had said.

