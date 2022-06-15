English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now

    india

    Housing Affordability: Cities with highest and lowest rental yields

    The objective of the survey titled Moneycontrol-Liases Foras House Purchase Affordability Index is to draw up a list of the top five affordable cities in India based on the homebuyers’ capacity to rent a house rather than purchase it. Manisha Gupta of Moneycontrol discusses the study criteria with Pankaj Kapoor, Founder & MD of Liases Foras Real Estate Rating & Research. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder & MD of Hiranandani Group, also joins in with his take on the overall housing & rental market in India. Watch the video for more.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.