india Housing Affordability: Cities with highest and lowest rental yields The objective of the survey titled Moneycontrol-Liases Foras House Purchase Affordability Index is to draw up a list of the top five affordable cities in India based on the homebuyers’ capacity to rent a house rather than purchase it. Manisha Gupta of Moneycontrol discusses the study criteria with Pankaj Kapoor, Founder & MD of Liases Foras Real Estate Rating & Research. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder & MD of Hiranandani Group, also joins in with his take on the overall housing & rental market in India. Watch the video for more.