Harbhajan Singh sells apartment in Mumbai for Rs 17.58 crore

Harbhajan Singh.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has sold an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 17.58 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The buyer is JBC International LLP, they showed. The sale deed was registered on November 18, 2021.

Moneycontrol has reached out to Neeraj Goenka, a partner in JBC International. This article will be updated as soon as we hear from him.

The apartment is spread across a carpet area of 2,830 sq ft and is located on the ninth floor of the project called Rustomjee Elements in Andheri West.

A stamp duty of Rs 87.9 lakh was paid by the buyer, the documents showed.

Singh had bought the property in December 2017 and registered it in March 2018 for Rs 14.5 crore.

Another cricketer, Shreyas Iyer, had bought a unit in Lodha World Crest, Mumbai in September 2020. The apartment spread over 2,618 sq ft at the World Towers is located in Lower Parel and was bought for Rs 11.85 crore. He paid a stamp duty of Rs 24.7 lakh for the deal.