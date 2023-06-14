Gurugram administration may pick 15 critical condominiums for structural audit next week

The resident welfare association (RWA) and the builder of the project concerned will have to jointly bear the cost of the visual survey. However, if any structural defect is detected in the building, the developer will have to bear the entire cost of the audit. Representational photo

The Gurugram district administration is expected to finalise the list of 15 high-rises next week where a detailed structural safety audit will be carried out in the second phase of the audit.

The visual survey of around 70 societies is on the verge of being completed, based on which condominiums with critical structural safety issues will be taken up for a detailed audit, sources said.

They added that the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) of the Delhi satellite town had formed four teams to carry out the visual inspection of condominiums where residents have complained of structural defects. Around 85-90 percent of visual inspection work has been completed and a report of the visual inspection is likely to be submitted next week.

“Based on the recommendations of the visual inspection report, the district administration will identify 15 critical high-rises for a detailed structural safety audit. This process is likely to be completed next week,” a source said.

The source said that in the visual survey, buildings are being checked for signs of damage in columns and slabs, and for any signs of deterioration and other visible defects.

Each of the four teams engaged in visual inspection consists of a junior engineer and an expert from one of four private agencies ― Bureau Veritas, TPC Technical Projects Consultants, Vintech Consultants and NNC Design International ― empanelled by the administration.

The need and demand for structural audits arose after a floor of a tower in the Chintels Paradiso project collapsed onto lower storeys last year, resulting in the death of two residents. All remaining residents of the tower were ordered to evacuate in the immediate aftermath, and earlier this week eviction orders were issued to occupants of another tower in the society.

In the wake of the Chintels Paradiso mishap, the DTCP had roped in these four private agencies to conduct the first round of structural safety audits of 15 high-rises, to begin with.

The resident welfare association (RWA) and the builder of the project concerned will have to jointly bear the cost of the visual survey. However, if any structural defect is detected in the building, the developer will have to bear the entire cost of the audit.