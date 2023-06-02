DTCP forms teams to conduct inspections of 60 high-rises in Gurugram

For representational purpose

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has formed four teams to conduct a survey of nearly 60 high-rises in Gurugram, as part of the roll-out of the second phase of the structural safety audit of condominiums following directions from the district administration last week, officials said.

The teams have been tasked with completing the survey in the next 15 days’ time. Each team has been asked to conduct a visual inspection of around 15 condominiums.

An official of DTCP said that each team will consist of a junior engineer and an expert from any one of the four private agencies ― Bureau Vertias, TPC Technical Projects Consultants, Vintech Consultants, and NNC Design International ― empanelled by the administration. DTCP conducted the first round of structural safety audits of 15 high-rises last year after Chintels Paradiso tower portion collapse.

In the survey, buildings will be checked for any signs of deterioration, damage in columns, slabs and any other visible defects. After the survey, the teams will submit a report, based on which the department will identify 15 critical high-rises for safety audit. The remaining condominiums will be taken up in the next phase, the official said.

Officials said that the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) and the developer will have to bear the cost of the structural safety audit of the condominium equally. However, if any structural defect is detected in the building, then the builder will have to bear the entire cost of the audit.

Last week, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav gave instructions to start the second phase of the structural safety audit of high-rises in the city. The safety audit will check structural flaws in high-rises and remedial measures will be suggested.