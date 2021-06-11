Gopal Sarda steps down as CEO at Kolte-Patil Developers

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd, incorporated in 1991, is a leading real estate company with dominant presence in the Pune residential market

Pune-based real estate developer Kolte-Patil Developers Limited has announced that Gopal Sarda resigned as the Group CEO of the company to pursue other opportunities.

His resignation was effective close to business hours on June 10, and he would be associated with the company in an advisory role, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On June 11 trade, Kolte Patil Developers was trading at Rs 239.80 apiece on Sensex.

“I would like to thank Gopal for his significant contributions and dedicated efforts to Kolte-Patil Developers. During his tenure with the Company, he has helped us develop a stronger position in Pune while growing our presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Further, the Company has grown stronger both financially and operationally. We would like to wish him the best in all his future endeavors. We have a strong and seasoned leadership team and we remain focused on executing on our strategic vision to create long term value for all stakeholders,” said Rajesh Patil, chairman and managing director, Kolte-Patil Developers.

“I would like to thank the chairman and the board for giving me the opportunity to lead a company of the position and potential of Kolte-Patil. I have had a remarkable professional journey at Kolte-Patil Developers – joining as a Senior Manager – Finance & Strategy in 2010, moving to Group President role within a span of six years; and finally being named Group CEO of KPDL at age 33 in 2017. The growth thereon has been quite satisfying on a professional level and for the deep relationships,” said Gopal Sarda.

“I have built here. I have a natural affinity for entrepreneurship and am tremendously excited to move on to a new entrepreneurial role. I believe that Kolte-Patil will continue to build on its storied journey and will achieve many growth milestones in the coming years,” he said in a statement.

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd, incorporated in 1991, is a leading real estate company with dominant presence in the Pune residential market. It has growing presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company has developed and constructed over 50 projects including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of around 20 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Several of the company’s projects have been certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). KPDL markets its projects under two brands: ’Kolte-Patil’ (addressing the mid-income segment) and ‘24K’ (addressing the premium luxury segment).

The company forayed into the Mumbai market in 2013 focusing on low capital intensive society redevelopment projects. The company signed ten projects (two completed, three launched, five future projects) till date at prime locations across the city, a company statement said.