Draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 ready, to be implemented after 2021 plan ceases: DDA

Delhi Development Authority has prepared the draft Master Plan- MPD 2041 and it will be implemented as soon as the MPD 2021 plan ceases, DDA said in a statement on March 26.

The MPD 2041 is a ‘strategic’ and ‘enabling’ framework to guide future growth of the city and it builds upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans of 1962, 2001 and 2021, the Authority said.

“The Master Plan seeks to make Delhi an environmentally sustainable city that offers quality, affordable and safe living while providing opportunities for economic, creative and cultural development,” tweeted Lt Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, after chairing the first meeting of the newly reconstituted Advisory Council of DDA.

MPD 2041 is based on an extensive baseline exercise engaging around 70 agencies, more than 150 departments and views and aspiration of the residents of Delhi through extensive public engagement. “The vision of MPD 2041 is to foster a sustainable, liveable & vibrant Delhi,” he tweeted.

Policies to facilitate growth and future development of Delhi have been prepared i.e. Transit Oriented Development, Land Policy were included as part of MPD 2021. Green Development Area Policy to facilitate green development in LDRA area and Green Belt has also been formulated and put in public domain. These policies shall be part of Spatial Development Framework in MPD 2041, said DDA vice chairman Anurag Jain.

MPD-2041 has been divided into two volumes and comprises sector-wise policies in the key focus areas of environment, economy, public spaces, heritage, shelter, mobility and social and physical infrastructure. It also includes spatial development strategies to guide the intensity and type of development in various parts of Delhi (land pooling area, green development area, regeneration of planned and unplanned areas, transit-oriented development, strategic regeneration).

MPD-2041 plan will be a GIS-based Master Plan in which critical concepts of development are being incorporated for implementation, DDA said.

As per Section 5 of DD Act, the Authority shall constitute an Advisory Council for advising the Authority on preparation of the Master Plan and on such matters relating to the planning of development.

The last Advisory Council Meeting was held on July 2011 for mid term review of MPD 2021. The Advisory Council has been reconstituted and notified on March 23, 2021. The first meeting of the Advisory Council was held on March 26 under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor of Delhi with members of public, representatives, officer’s from GNCTD and central government, persons with knowledge of town planning and architecture, health department, commerce, industry and labour.

Vision for Delhi 2041 with broad three goals and the objectives formulated were presented and discussed. The two chapters of Draft MPD 2041 i.e. Environment and Economy were also discussed. Chapters of MPD 2041 will be further discussed in the Advisory Council Meeting scheduled on March 31 and April 5, 2021.

Once the inputs are received, the draft will be placed before the Authority in the month of April and subsequently objections and suggestions from the Public shall be invited as per Delhi Development Act 1957.

The draft Plan will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs by September 30, 2021.

The First Master Plan for Delhi 1962 (MPD-1962), was the statutory document that was formulated to guide the planned growth and development of Delhi. The Plan has undergone subsequent extensive modifications in 1981 and 2001.