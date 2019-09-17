DDA approves TOD policy to trigger development around transit nodes in Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority on September 17 approved the Transit Oriented Development Policy to encourage development around transit nodes and encourage the use of public transport.

After approval by DDA, the proposal shall be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for its approval and notification.

Other key decisions taken at a DDA meeting held under the chairmanship of Anil Baijal and attended by Tarun Kapoor, vice chairman, DDA and other officials on September 17, included some amendments to the Master Plan 2021, fixation of amalgamation charges for commercial properties, relaxation of measures to dispose of pending inventory, DDA sources said.

The Authority approved the TOD policy and regulations that focus on the development around or along transit nodes or corridors, and facilitates complete ease of access to that transit facility, thereby inducing people to walk, cycle and use public transportation over personal modes of transport.

TOD consists of a variety of high-density, mixed-use, mixed-income buildings, within a short distance of a rapid public transport network, set in a public realm that encourages more people to use public transport.

TOD policy would open up development opportunity to the private sector to bring in investment into the city building, its growth and revenue, and also help cross-subsidize social amenities, affordable housing and public transport, using a variety of possible financial development models, DDA sources said.

To ensure ease of doing business, the Authority today approved amalgamation charges for commercial properties at 10 percent of the circle rates applicable at the time of submission of request for amalgamation. It will apply on the total area of the plot.

The Authority also approved proposal for modification in the Development Control Norms under which following activities are allowed for religious plots at sub-city level-training centre for Yoga, spiritual activities and meditation, museum/Art Gallery/Exhibition Centre, Auditorium, accommodation for preachers/devotees/management staff.

It also approved an amendment in Master Plan 2021 under which bank lockers if part of existing bank will be allowed in the respective basements of the same premises. Besides, restaurants on ground floor only with valid appropriate licences and with all statutory clearances, as existing on or before today will only be permissible on notified mixed use streets. The approved proposal will be sent to MoHUA for consideration and final notification, DDA sources said.

The Authority also approved a 20 percent concession on the current rate of Rs 2.8 lakh per sq m for disposal of 84 CWG flats to government bodies, PSUs and central and state corporations.

The Authority also decided to change mode of allotment of socio-cultural and religious category lands from direct allotment to auction to provide equal opportunity to all societies to participate in the auction. The maximum size of the plot would be 1000 square metre for socio culture category, while it would be 400 square metre for religious category.

To establish institutional hub in Narela Sub city the Authority has approved change of land use of 36.6 hectares in the District Centre Narela from commercial to public and semi public (PSP).