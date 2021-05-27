COVID-19 second wave: Housing sales down 60% in April-May 2021

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has battered the real estate sector with housing sales declining by 60% and new launches dropping by 53% in the month of April, according to a report by Edelweiss Research.

Demand dropped 60% MoM in April 2021 as the country battled the second wave of the pandemic but was up 92% YoY, mainly due to the low base effect (stringent lockdown in April 2020).

The southern markets of Hyderabad saw a dip of 49% MoM and Bengaluru witnessed a decline of 50% MoM. Demand in MMR and Pune was down by 64% YoY and 65% YoY, respectively as the special stamp duty rate cut window in Maharashtra ended.

Project launches drop by 53% in April 2021

New launches were subdued for the fifth consecutive month. There was a drop in the number of fresh launches by 53% MoM but an increase by 110% YoY, as per the report.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Unsold inventory continues to correct

Unsold inventory continued to correct and was down by 13% YoY with inventory months decreasing to 29 from 33 in April 2020, the report stated.

With demand outstripping supply over the past year, unsold inventory decreased 13% YoY in India in Apr-21. Pune and MMR witnessed the maximum rate of correction in inventory levels at 22% YoY and 18% YoY respectively.

With trailing 12-months’ absorption up 13% YoY, inventory months pan-India reduced to 29 months (from 33 months in Apr-20). Pune and Hyderabad remain the best markets with 15 and 20 months of inventory, respectively, followed by MMR, Chennai and Bengaluru at 28–33 months.

NCR remains the worst real estate market with 65 months of inventory, the report said.

With regard to share in overall sales, MMR and Pune lost 3–4% each while Bengaluru and Hyderabad gained 3–4% each in April 2021. Chennai and Kolkata gained a marginal 1% share each, the report said.

Average prices rose 27% YoY in NCR, followed by 18% YoY in Kolkata and 10% YoY in MMR, but remained range-bound in other cities. However, average prices corrected MoM, by 7% in NCR and 4% each in MMR and Pune, but remained broadly stable in other cities, the report said.

Gradual improvement in the market expected

The pandemic may have battered the real estate market in the first half of FY21, but the pace of recovery in the second half of the fiscal, and more so in the last quarter, makes us believe that the gradual improvement would sustain into FY22, the report said.

Decadal-low interest rates, centre and state government incentives, increase in safe harbour limit, extension of tax incentives for affordable housing, and Covid-induced factors (need for larger homes due to WFH, for instance) should help FY22 go down as a year of growth for companies in our coverage, the second wave of the pandemic notwithstanding.

Consolidation holds the key going forward

Over the medium to long term, we anticipate consolidation in favour of organised developers to gather steam. Moreover, rising capital intensity of the realty business, credit crunch and focus on execution are likely to aid developers with strong balance sheets and established brands.

Developers with robust balance sheets will also benefit from attractive business development opportunities. Stronger players to gain market share going ahead, the report added.