App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Stanza Living offers special prices for those stranded due to lockdown

The flexi-contracts being offered on account of the coronavirus pandemic are for shorter duration

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Shared living firm, Stanza Living, is offering flexi-contracts and special pricing to those who have been stranded on account of the country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are offering flexi contracts and special pricing for people stranded currently due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Contracts are generally for a one year period. The flexi-contracts being offered on account of the coronavirus pandemic are for shorter duration, as per the individual needs, and on a monthly payment model," said a company spokesperson.

Coronavirus India Lockdown LIVE

Close

The company has also set-up a dedicated Employee Contingency Fund based on voluntary contribution from employees.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

“Businesses have been going through a tough time with the COVID19 pandemic spreading, and the co-living space has been no different. As we offer homes to migrant youth from across the country, there is even greater onus on us to be sensitive and prepared to react to the changing environment,” said Anindya Dutta, Co-founder and Managing Director, Stanza Living.

The company has also set up a Corona Warriors team. These are ground operations teams tasked with taking care of residents who are currently staying back at the shared residences.

Stanza Living has an inventory of 55,000 beds across 10 cities in India. The company is backed by marquee global investors like Equity International, Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia India, Matrix, Accel Partners and Alteria Capital.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #co-living #coronavirus #Real Estate #shared spaces #Stanza Living

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.