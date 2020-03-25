Coronavirus pandemic: Stanza Living offers special prices for those stranded due to lockdown

Shared living firm, Stanza Living, is offering flexi-contracts and special pricing to those who have been stranded on account of the country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are offering flexi contracts and special pricing for people stranded currently due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Contracts are generally for a one year period. The flexi-contracts being offered on account of the coronavirus pandemic are for shorter duration, as per the individual needs, and on a monthly payment model," said a company spokesperson.

Coronavirus India Lockdown LIVE

The company has also set-up a dedicated Employee Contingency Fund based on voluntary contribution from employees.

“Businesses have been going through a tough time with the COVID19 pandemic spreading, and the co-living space has been no different. As we offer homes to migrant youth from across the country, there is even greater onus on us to be sensitive and prepared to react to the changing environment,” said Anindya Dutta, Co-founder and Managing Director, Stanza Living.

The company has also set up a Corona Warriors team. These are ground operations teams tasked with taking care of residents who are currently staying back at the shared residences.

Stanza Living has an inventory of 55,000 beds across 10 cities in India. The company is backed by marquee global investors like Equity International, Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia India, Matrix, Accel Partners and Alteria Capital.