Chief Minister Khattar recommends CBI probe into Gurugram roof collapse

Gurgaon roof collapse has drastically impacted the trust quotient of homebuyers towards builders

More than a month after two women were killed when the floor of a sixth-floor apartment in Gurugram triggered a collapse of houses directly under it, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on March 22 recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

On February 10, the ceiling of a sixth-floor apartment of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 gave way during renovation, causing the floors underneath to cave in, causing widespread outrage as the building is barely five years old.

“We will hand over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation,” the CM, who had ordered a structural audit after the collapse, told the state assembly.

Homebuyers welcomed the move and hoped that the announcement would not be an eyewash.

“We welcome the takeover of the case by CBI. Hope the truth will come out now. At the same time, we hope the announcement of CBI inquiry is not an eyewash the way structure audit by IIT-D is,” Manoj Singh, who has an apartment in a Chintels Paradiso , told Moneycontrol.

He was referring to the audit carried out by a team from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. The team visited the society just once and they didn’t know the status of the structure audit, he said.

In February, hundreds of residents of Chintels Paradiso apartments staged demonstrations and a protest march demanding a CBI probe into the high-rise roof collapse.

The residents also demanded "immediate arrest" of the promoters and directors of Chintels India Ltd and the government officials who gave occupation certificates (OC) for these apartments.