39% of global carbon emissions generated by buildings, construction

Sunteck Realty | Tata Mutual Fund - Money Market Fund bought 11 lakh shares in the company at Rs 465.12 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

With just a day to go for the ongoing COP26 summit in Glasgow to come to an end, it is important to understand the implications of climate change on the real estate sector. A report by Cushman & Wakefield notes that 39 percent of global carbon emissions are generated by the built environment and 28% of global carbon emissions are related to energy from building operations.

The built environment demands around 40 percent of the world’s extracted materials, while waste from demolition and construction represents the largest single waste stream in many countries.

Together, building and construction are responsible for 39 percent of global carbon emissions, with operational emissions (from energy used to heat, cool and light buildings) accounting for 28 percent. The remaining 11 percent comes from embodied carbon emissions, or upfront carbon that is associated with materials and construction processes throughout the building lifecycle and value chain, says the report titled Real Estate Emergency: The Impact and Opportunities for the Asia Pacific Property Sector by Cushman & Wakefield.

It notes that while new buildings generally perform higher on sustainability metrics, most buildings in Asia-Pacific economies are ageing. However, it takes fewer emissions to upgrade existing stock which presents significant overall emissions reduction opportunities

Reducing the carbon emissions associated with the property industry is crucial. The whole building life-cycle is important from initial planning and investment, to building, operations, refurbishment and final demolition. Property investors and tenants are both impacted by building sustainability with the contribution of building emissions often being split between occupier and landlord, it said.

There is a significant emissions impact from the construction of new buildings, even those with strong environmental credentials. Therefore, the retrofit and refurbishment of existing stock is often recommended over demolition and development. Encouragingly, governments, regulatory bodies and lenders are incentivising the refurbishment of buildings to make better use of existing stock.

In the UK, studies have shown that building a two-bedroom house emits the equivalent of 80 tonnes of carbon dioxide, whereas a refurbishment of a similar-sized property emits an average of eight tonnes, or just 10 percent of that amount.

The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures was established by The Financial Stability Board to allow global markets to accurately measure climate-related risks and opportunities. The purpose is to promote more informed capital allocation and insurance decision-making and enable short- and long-term strategic risk planning.

In India, stock exchanges require listed companies to report to annual Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) requirements. India currently requires disclosure of ESG metrics from the top 200 listed companies, but this is soon to be extended to the top 1,000, as pressure from investors grows. Climate risk assessment is now high on the consideration list for property investment too, the report noted.

For India, and globally, climate risk assessment at both the organisational and project levels is the main impact of the IPCC sixth assessment report, according to RK Gautham, Director of Sustainability at Cushman & Wakefield India.

“Large developers, particularly those focused on mixed-use projects, recognise the need to respond when it comes to insurance premiums or impact on debt obligations,” he added. “Owner-occupiers in residential buildings along the 20 or 30 major coastal cities are also now more concerned for their investment given the prospect of rising sea levels.”

How can Indian developers work towards reducing climate risk?

There are several ways to address various Climate Risks impacting large scale real estate developments and some of the key strategies include assessing the medium and long term climate risks in the geographies where the developments are being conceived such as the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather events, consequences of rising sea-levels is the first step.

Preparing for the growing challenges in sourcing grid-dependent energy by opting for on and off-site renewables power sources; Creating conditions to enhance the availability of ground water by harvesting rain water from all available surfaces; Including materials and products with low embodied carbon, low global warming potential and low life cycle impacts, in the design and material specifications, Gautham told Moneycontrol.

Other ways include making the construction processes energy and water efficient and mitigating climate-triggered supply-chain disruptions by prioritising regional or local level sourcing, he said.

What efforts and initiatives have Indian real estate firms taken in this direction?

In India, the top 1000 listed companies by market capitalization are mandated to submit their annual ESG Reports to SEBI from the FY 2022-23 – though the same is voluntary for the FY 2021-22.

A few big developers, who fall into this bracket, have anyway been doing this since 2017 (when the original law requiring ESG disclosures by the top 500 companies came into effect) as they realized the importance of assessing the Environmental Footprint of their operations in order to not just comply with the regulatory requirements but to consciously make efforts to reduce the same, he told Moneycontrol.

Some of them started maintaining an inventory of their (Greenhouse Gas) GHG Emissions and notionally charging an internal Carbon Price for major operational activities, like business travel, long-distance sourcing of products and materials and resource-intense corporate events, he said.

There are also serious efforts being made to bring down their overall resource needs by recycling and reusing the Construction and demolition (C&D) waste streams which will reflect on their environmental footprint metrics

There are also initiatives being undertaken to bring all stakeholders – employees, tenants, buyers, property and facility managers, supply-chain partners, contractors on board and align them with their sustainability vision, mission and goals. Green leasing practices are becoming increasingly popular to help consolidate all such efforts among the stakeholders, he said.

Several developers, due to investors’ pressure or customer demands, are now equipped with full-fledged in-house mechanisms to work on the ESG metrics such as use of technology tools for ESG data collation and report generation. Getting projects certified under major global sustainability/ green rating systems is now a given in major metros and for almost all new developments due to peer pressure, he added.

And this is why the ESG report is important for businesses today.

GRESB, an international organisation considered a Global standard for ESG benchmarking and reporting, has recognised DLF Limited and DCCDL as Regional Sector Leaders for their developments across the office space. Both entities have achieved the highest ranking of 5-Star rating.

With these recognitions DLF Limited has been Ranked # 1 in India and as the Overall Regional Sector Leader for its development across the listed office space by GRESB. DLF Cyber City Developers Limited (DCCDL) has been Ranked # 2 in Asia as the Regional sector for its development across the unlisted office space by GRESB, the company said in a statement.

“As India’s leading real estate company, we remain committed to drive business growth while building resilient ecosystems that promote a more sustainable way of living. We are continually striving to embed leading ESG practices in our business and operations. This recognition towards our ESG initiatives is a further testament to our efforts,” said Ashok Kumar Tyagi, Whole time Director & CEO DLF Limited.

Godrej Constructions said that the company had recycled over 25,000 metric tonnes of concrete debris till date by implementing circular economy principles in their construction materials line of business, while their Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plant, Recycled Concrete Materials (RCM) plant and common areas of Godrej IT Park building in Mumbai are now powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

"Being committed to sustainable development and a circular economy, we recycle concrete debris to make various recycled concrete materials which are in fact just as good as any other concrete product made using virgin aggregates in terms of its quality and durability parameters.

"The recycled concrete, which uses Construction & Demolition (C&D) concrete waste is also used for making Customized Prefabricated Concrete Products such as Box Culverts and Ducts which are being used in some of the major infrastructure projects in Mumbai. We hope that many others in the industry will follow in the endeavour to encourage a circular economy by using recycled products, which is clearly the need of the hour,” said Abhijeet Gawde, Head of Business Development & Marketing, Godrej Construction.

“Corporates leasers are increasingly holding themselves accountable towards contributing to positive climate action, while curating business models. At Chalet, we have a firm resolve to run our business in a responsible way and have handpicked some of the best global practices that synergize with us. For instance, we are the first Hospitality Company globally to commit to 3 key sustainability initiatives of the Climate Group – EV (Electric Vehicles), RE (Renewable Energy), and EP (Energy Productivity). Similarly, we have been recognized as one of the top 10 Best Workplaces for Women 2021 by GPTW,” said Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO, Chalet Hotels Ltd.

“Our ESG commitments documented in the report, are in line with our overarching vision to create extraordinary shareholder value through enduring experiences for our guests, partners, colleagues, and communities,” he added.

The COP26 climate summit has been on since November 1 and will end tomorrow. It is being hosted by the UK and Italian governments. The meeting is the 26th “conference of the parties” to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, a landmark 1994 treaty under which countries promised to avoid dangerous climate change.

More than 100 countries - accounting for more than two-thirds of the global economy - have set firm dates for achieving net-zero emissions. Major economies in the developing world also brought new commitments to COP26. India also pledged to achieve net-zero by 2070 and ramp up installation of renewable energy. By 2030, half of India's electricity will come from renewable sources.