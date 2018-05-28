App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

RCom plea against insolvency to be heard by NCLAT on May 29

The plea of Anil Ambani-run RCom was mentioned today before the bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), seeking an urgent hearing on the issue. It has directed that the matter be listed for hearing tomorrow.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The NCLAT will hear on May 29 the plea of Reliance Communications which has challenged NCLT's decision to start insolvency proceedings against it on a petition by Swedish telecom equipment major Ericsson.

The plea of Anil Ambani-run RCom was mentioned today before the bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), seeking an urgent hearing on the issue. It has directed that the matter be listed for hearing tomorrow.

"The appeals filed in the NCLAT against the NCLT orders admitting RCOM, RITL and RTL to the debt resolution process and appointment of the Interim Resolution Professional, were mentioned for urgent hearing today," RCom said in a regulatory filing.

It added: "The NCLAT has fixed the appeals for hearing tomorrow, May 29, 2018."

related news

Major lenders, including China Development Bank, State Bank of India and Standard Chartered Bank, have been formally impleaded to the appeal proceedings before NCLAT, it added.

Last week, RCom had approached the appellate tribunal along with its subsidiaries - Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL) and Reliance Infratel Limited (RITL) .

On May 15, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted an insolvency petition filed by Ericsson against Reliance Communications and two of its subsidiaries seeking to recover unpaid dues.

Ericsson, which had signed a 7-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage RCom's nationwide telecom network, had alleged that it had not been paid the dues.

Last September, the Swedish company had filed a petition in the NCLT's Mumbai bench seeking liquidation of the telecom operator to recover Rs 1,150 crore that RCom allegedly owes it.

tags #Business #Companies #Ericsson #Reliance Communications

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.