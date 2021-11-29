MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI wage settlement issue: Negotiations resume, resolution may happen soon

RBI staff wages are decided through a bipartite settlement once in five years through negotiations between management and employee unions. The current round of wage revision is pending since November 2017. The RBI has different unions for lower-level employees (mainly class 3 and 4 employees) and officers.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
November 29, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
People walk past a barricade inside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade - RC18B616FD00

People walk past a barricade inside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade - RC18B616FD00

The long pending wage settlement issue of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employees may have come to an end with the management and the trade unions resuming negotiations on November 29. According to people familiar with the development, wage negotiation for class 3 and class 4 employees will happen initially while that of the officers will happen on Thursday.

“We expect the settlements to be signed for class 3 and 4 employees on Tuesday and Wednesday and a circular to his effect may happen on Friday,” said a person who didn’t want to be named.

Earlier, the United Forum of Reserve Bank officers and employees had threatened to go for mass agitation seeking urgent resolution of the wage settlement issue. The agitation was planned including a mass casual leave for all staff.

"Our patience is wearing thin, you will please appreciate it. Our members are very restive and are in a highly-agitated mood," said the United Forum office bearers in a letter to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on November 12.

"We, as their accredited representatives, are therefore, constrained to call upon our members to mobilize themselves and express their grievances appropriately, in organized and disciplined manner, including cessation of work through Mass Casual Leave, which we sincerely tried to avoid but an inordinate delay on Bank’s part on such a very sensitive matter compels us," the letter said.

Close

But, the strike plan was put on hold after the RBI management assured resolution.

RBI staff wages are decided through a bipartite settlement once in five years through negotiations between management and employee unions. The current round of wage revision is pending since November 2017. The RBI has different unions for lower-level employees (mainly class 3 and 4 employees) and officers.

The wage settlement applies to all central bank staff although officers typically get slightly higher revision compared with lower-level employees. The Indian central bank has around 12,500-13,000 employees.
Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
Tags: #RBI wage settlement
first published: Nov 29, 2021 01:09 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.