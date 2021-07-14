RBI bars Mastercard from onboarding new domestic customers from July 22

MasterCard credit cards are seen in this illustrative photograph (File Image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 14 said it has taken supervisory action on Mastercard citing non-compliance.















As part of the action, the RBI has imposed restrictions on Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte. Ltd. from onboarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) into its card network from July 22, 2021, the central bank said.















Notwithstanding lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data, the RBI said.

"This order will not impact existing customers of Mastercard. Mastercard shall advise all card-issuing banks and non-banks to conform to these directions," the RBI said.

The supervisory action has been taken in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 17 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act), the RBI said. Mastercard is a Payment System Operator authorised to operate a card network in the country. In terms of the RBI circular on Storage of Payment System Data dated April 6, 2018, all system providers were directed to ensure that within a period of six months the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them is stored in a system only in India. They were also required to report compliance to the RBI and submit a Board-approved System Audit Report conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor within the timelines specified therein.

