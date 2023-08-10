RBI MPC Meeting 2023: Key highlights so far from the MPC review

Das said that this is purely a temporary measure to managing the liquidity overhand.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent for the third consecutive time on August 10, meaning there will be no change in the interest rates on homeand auto loans.

The repo rate, the key policy rate at which the central bank lends to the banks, was last hiked in February 2023 by 25 basis points (bps). The RBI had kept the rate unchanged in April and June meetings.

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) didn't tinker with the repo rate even though headline CPI (consumer price index) inflation rose to a three-month high of 4.81 per cent in June. However, retail inflation still remains below the apex bank’s upper limit of 6 per cent.

Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee LIVE: Summary of MPC announcements made by Governor Shaktikanta Das:

GDP

— GDP projection for FY24 stays unchanged at 6.5 percent, says RBI Governor Das.

— Indian economy exuding enhanced strength and stability, says Governor Das.

Policy stance

— RBI Governor said that the MPC decided to keep the policy stance unchanged at ‘Withdrawal Of Accommodation’ with 5 of 6 MPC members supporting for this stance.

Inflation

— The MPC will remain watchful of inflation and remains resolute to its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level, says Das.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)