App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI has done its part, need structural reforms to support growth, says Governor Shaktikanta Das

Das also said that this was not the time to look at real interest rates and closing the output gap was the determining factor of the MPC’s decision.

Parnika Sokhi @ParnikaSokhi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has done its part to support the country’s dwindling economic growth but there is room left for structural reforms by the government, said Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday after delivering the fourth consecutive rate cut.


The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that met from August 5-7, voted in favour of reducing the repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4 percent, its lowest in nine years. Since February, the RBI has cut its key policy rates by 110 basis points.


“At this point, perhaps, it is a cyclical slowdown, not really a deep structural slowdown but nonetheless we have to recognise that there is a room for certain structural reforms which need to be undertaken,” Das said, adding that adequate measures need to be taken by all stakeholders.


The RBI expects growth to pick up in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, on the back of monetary policy easing and government reforms. The central bank has cut its overall growth projection for 2019-20 by 10 basis points to 6.9 percent.


Das also said this was not the time to look at real interest rates and closing the output gap was the determining factor of the MPC’s decision.


In terms of monetary policy transmission, Das said that banks are expected to lower their lending rates soon and credit growth is likely to pick up going ahead. “Banks have just come out of the overhang of non-performing assets and other problems. They were experiencing continuous quarters of loss, some of them are turning around. Credit flow will improve in the coming months,” he said.


Also, this is the first time that the central bank has used an unconventional measure to deliver policy action. Das said that the size of the rate cut was calibrated to the dynamics of the situation and a 35 basis points cut was a balanced measure.


“MPC was of the view that the standard 25 basis points would be inadequate in view of global and domestic macroeconomic developments. On the other hand, reducing policy repo rate by 50 basis points might be excessive, especially after taking into account the actions already undertaken by the RBI,” he added.

Also Read: RBI Policy: MPC cuts repo rate by 35 bps to support growth

Also Read: RBI cuts repo rate by 35 bps: Here are 10 takeaways from MPC meet

Also Read: Boost to NBFCs: RBI to set up payment registry, raises limits for bank lending

Close
Also Read: Rate cut in consonance with medium-term CPI inflation objective, says RBI

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #MPC #policy #Rate cut #RBI #Shaktikanta Das

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.