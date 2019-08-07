App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Boost to NBFCs: RBI to set up payment registry, raises limits for bank lending

These measures will help tackle the precarious position of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Taking cognizance of the precarious position of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on August 7 announced key measures to tackle the crisis-hit sector.

These include setting up a central payments fraud registry to track the systems for frauds, and increasing exposure limits for lending banks to single NBFCs to 20 per cent. The previous limit was 15 per cent of the bank’s Tier-I capital.

The limit increase will, however, exclude micro-finance institutions.

Speaking after the MPC’s announcement on August 7, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said measures taken by the government and the RBI “have to be seen together”.

related news

The Bank said it would issue detailed guidelines by the end of August regarding these measures.

The central bank cut the repo rate by 35 basis points (100 bps=1 percentage point) to 5.4 per cent on August 7 — to the lowest level in the last nine years.

This is the fourth cut in a row since Shaktikanta Das took over as RBI governor in December, 2018.

The move by the MPC comes against the backdrop of an economic slowdown, low inflation, global trade wars and geopolitical tensions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 01:13 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #MPC #NBFC #RBI #sector

