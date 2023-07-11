Rate and Report: Tech capital Bengaluru launches QR code system for police stations and civic complaints

QR code-based feedback mechanisms have been implemented in all police stations in Bengaluru

In a citizen-friendly initiative, Bengaluru city police and civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have launched a QR-code system to improve its services.

B Dayananda, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, told Moneycontrol that QR code-based feedback mechanisms have been implemented in all police stations in the city. "Visitors to all police stations in Bengaluru can now scan the QR code and rate their experience, including the behavior of officers. The respective Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) will monitor these ratings. Additionally, the command and control center will oversee the overall performance, providing insights into which police stations are excelling and which need improvement."

Dayananda, who is known as a tech-savvy officer, said "Visitors will receive a unique ID from the reception desk at the police station. Although not mandatory, the feedback can only be submitted after entering the unique ID in the feedback form. This process will aid us in enhancing the system."

This system was piloted at 14 police stations in the South West region of Bengaluru and received positive feedback, prompting its extension to all police stations. Bengaluru police recently upgraded the communication systems of 241 Hoysala patrolling vehicles from analog wireless sets to advanced digital wireless technology.

Separately, BBMP has installed QR codes on street name boards within the South zone, which includes areas such as Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Vijayanagar, Chickpet, Padmanabha Nagar, BTM Layout, Girinagar, and JP Nagar at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. Once scanned, QR codes provide information about the local MLA, street-related details, sanitation workers, waste management contractors, contact numbers of officials and departments, and other relevant information. The BBMP plans to extend this QR-code system to other parts of the city, with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore. This will help citizens to directly register complaints to the civic officials.

In November 2022, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) introduced a WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing system (8105556677), which has gained popularity among passengers. This system allows passengers to purchase QR-code tickets, recharge Metro smart cards, locate nearby stations, and obtain information on departure timings and fares between stations.

Collaborating with BBMP and the traffic police, a private hospital has also affixed QR codes at 20 major traffic signals in Bengaluru, shaped like hearts, to assist individuals in connecting to emergency services. These QR codes also provide information about CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), a life-saving technique in case of emergencies.

Further, Bengaluru traffic police is planning to introduce QR codes on autorickshaws, allowing passengers to register complaints regarding driver misconduct, overcharging, or refusal to ply.