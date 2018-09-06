App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Qatar Airways only interested in Air India, not its other operations

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker has said that it is not interested in Air India's other functions such as ground handling and engineering

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Qatar Airways has shown interest in Air India but only if it comes without the 'baggage', according to a report by The Economic Times.

However, it is not Air India’s debt that is a 'baggage' for the Doha-based carrier, the report suggests.

Explaining his reference to the term ‘baggage’, Qatar Airways group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Akbar Al Baker said that it refers to some of the other operations that India's ailing national carrier carries out. These operations include ground handling and engineering, among others.

“We would be interested only in the airline,” Baker said, according to the newspaper.

The development comes after the government’s failed attempt at selling stake in the national carrier.

Qatar Airways is also not happy with Indian government's handling of the issue relating to the increase in bilateral flying entitlements between the two countries.

"Unfortunately, the civil aviation ministry has been unfair with Qatar Airways (in case of granting increase in bilateral rights). While we were been restricted, everyone was getting bilaterals," Baker said.

While Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates have seen significant increase in their flying rights quota with India, bilateral flying rights between India and Qatar have not increased, the report suggests.

"First, there was a condition that Indian carriers need to utilise 80 percent of existing bilaterals. They have now reached 84 percent, still there is no light at the end of the tunnel," Baker added.

Baker also said that they have made fresh requests to the government for an increase in flying rights, the report adds.

In June, the Centre had decided not to go ahead with Air India stake sale in an election year and decided to provide required funds for its operations.

The decision came less than three weeks after the proposed 76 percent strategic stake sale in debt laden national carrier failed to attract any bidder.

 
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 11:01 am

tags #Air India #Business #Companies #Qatar Airways

