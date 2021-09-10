MARKET NEWS

Punjab National Bank's board approves raising Rs 6,000 crore

The decision was taken at the meeting of the PNB board of directors on Friday.

PTI
September 10, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing bonds.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said its board has "approved raising of capital through issue of Basel III additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds or Tier II bonds or a combination of both in one or more tranches up to an amount of Rs 6,000 crore".
PTI
first published: Sep 10, 2021 06:42 pm

