    Punjab National Bank Q3 results: Here are five key highlights

    The PAT of the Punjab National Bank fell over just over 44 percent on-year in the reporting quarter to Rs 628.88 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST
    The asset quality of the bank improved sharply on a yearly basis during the reporting quarter.

    Punjab National Bank’s profit after tax (PAT) in the December quarter saw an on-year fall, but it rose on a sequential basis.

    Here are the key highlights:

    Profit after tax (PAT)

    The PAT of Punjab National Bank fell just over 44 percent on-year in the reporting quarter to Rs 628.88 crore.