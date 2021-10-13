Punjab National Bank Q2 Net Profit seen up 62.8% YoY to Rs. 1,010.5 cr: Motilal Oswal

This public sector major offers an interest rate of 6.55 percent for loans of over Rs 75 lakh with a 20-year tenure. The EMI works out to Rs 56,139.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Punjab National Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,010.5 crore up 62.8% year-on-year (down 1.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 11.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,459.7 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 6.7% Y-o-Y (down 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,057.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

