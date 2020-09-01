172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|pubg-bans-20-lakh-players-for-cheating-in-the-game-report-5786251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG bans 20 lakh players for cheating, thousands of accounts suspended: Report

Several players have reportedly lodged complaints regarding cheating in the game.

Moneycontrol News

Tencent-backed game PUBG has banned more than 20 lakh players for allegedly cheating in the game. The crackdown on cheaters took place from August 20 to 27.

According to a report in Gadgets now, within this week, a total of 2,273,152 accounts and 1,424,854 devices were permanently banned from accessing the game. The reasons for the ban include various forms of cheating like Speed Cheats (12 percent), Auto-Aim Cheats (27 percent), using X-Ray Vision (32 percent), and using other forms of cheating (22 percent).

On August 29, PUBG even took to Twitter to share their findings:

Several players have reportedly lodged complaints regarding cheating in the game. This mass ban of 2 million is probably the highest recorded ever for a battle royale game, the report said.

PUBG's latest update is set to arrive on September 8 on both Android and iOS. This update will bring about the much-awaited Erangel map.  This new version was first confirmed by the company on their Discord channel. 

Erangel 2.0 is getting upgraded graphics, while there will also be changes to the buildings in terms of design including areas like Mylta Power, Quarry, Prison, and others. Players will also see abandoned tanks, trenches, barricades, and other additions to the map.

First Published on Sep 1, 2020 10:01 pm

