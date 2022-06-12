English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Prophet row: Security bolstered in tense Ranchi, internet restored after 33 hours

    Internet services, however, were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said.

    PTI
    June 12, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

    Representative Image (Image: Reuters)


    Tension prevailed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Sunday, as shops and other establishments remained shut amid heavy deployment of security forces in the wake of violent protests over controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad.


    Internet services, however, were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said.


    Around 2,500 police personnel are on guard at sensitive areas in Ranchi, where two people were killed and more than two dozen people were critically injured, as protests and clashes rocked the city after the Friday prayers.


    The protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.


    ”Eight FIRs have been lodged and police teams are investigating the matter. We have detained many people for interrogation. The matter is being investigated,” Jharkhand Police Spokesperson and IG Operations, Amol V Homkar, told PTI.

    Close

    Related stories


    Homkar said heavy police deployment has been ensured to maintain law and order. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 12 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, of Ranchi district besides Hazaribag and Ramgarh districts to prevent flareups.

    FIRs have been filed against over 10,000 unnamed people, official sources said. Repeated calls to several top police officers of the state for more detail on the situation went unanswered. Md Haji Hasim, the president of Daily Market Traders Association, told.

    PTI
    Tags: #FIR #Prophet Mohammad #Prophet row #protesters #Ranchi
    first published: Jun 12, 2022 07:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.