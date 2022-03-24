English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Watch industry leaders share insights into the adoption of a 'Circular Economy' in the latest edition of PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action', in association with Moneycontrol.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Pro Masters Virtual: Watch the Panel Discussion on Tuesday, 29th March, 2022, at 5.15 pm with Prashant Jain on ‘Mutual Funds: Market Outlook and Navigating through Volatile Markets’

    In the latest edition of MC Pro Masters Virtual, we are joined by Prashant Jain, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer, HDFC AMC.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST

    Pro Masters Virtual brings you online summits designed to offer larger perspectives on key events and topics that have a bearing on your lives and consequently investments, through insightful conversations with leaders and experts.

    The event will be telecast on this page at 5.15 pm on March 29 (Tuesday).

    This webinar is exclusively for Moneycontrol Pro users. Check out our webinar page for more details.

    In the latest edition, watch Prashant Jain offering valuable insights on ‘Mutual Funds: Market Outlook and Navigating through Volatile Markets’.

    The webinar discussion includes:

    Close
    •What is the right time to buy and sell assets?
    •What are the three biggest mistakes to avoid during such turbulent times?
    •Smallcaps and midcaps often become most volatile during Blackswan events. Does that mean investors are better-off without them?

    •If one wants to invest in equities now, what would you suggest? Direct stocks or mutual funds?

    Investors who want to ‘step up’ their investment game to take better monetary decisions must watch this webinar. New investors can gain valuable insights, and those who have already invested their money can introspect and correct their behaviour to become more responsible.

    See you at Pro Masters Virtual!
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #investment #MARKET OUTLOOK #markets #Moneycontrol Pro #Mutual Funds
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 01:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.