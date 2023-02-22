English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Pro Masters Virtual: Watch the discussion on ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka

    In the latest edition of MC Pro Masters Virtual, we are joined by Mr. Nitin Murarka, Head Research (Derivatives), SMC Global.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
    Pro Masters Virtual: Watch the discussion on ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka

    Thank you for being part of Moneycontrol Pro family! Watch the Moneycontrol Pro Masters Virtual online webinar on ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ Click on the video to watch the recording of the event. Pro Masters Virtual brings you online webinars designed to decode and simplify the art of options trading for generating consistent returns. The webinar will include discussions focused on building strategies for actionable insights Watch Mr. Nitin Murarka offering valuable insights on ‘Options Trading...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets show signs of fatigue, traders and investors cautious

      Feb 22, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Time to put lithium to good use, India’s cotton industry in tight spot, big c...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers