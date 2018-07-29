App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi launches 81 projects worth Rs 60k crore in Lucknow

PM said the move will help the state government create more than 2.1 lakh direct jobs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched 81 projects worth close to Rs 60,000 crore during a 'Ground Breaking Ceremony' in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

"These projects will prove to be a big step in giving a new direction to Digital India and Make in India. Be it setting up of fibre or establishment of IT centre for internet service in Uttar Pradesh, digital infrastructure will give a new direction, new pace to the state," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that it was the second time in the last five months that he was meeting his "industrial friends" in Lucknow.

"Last time, we met for UP Investors Summit in February. I am elated that a huge step is being taken to deliver the promises made there on the ground," the Prime Minister said.

Asserting that the investment of Rs 60,000 crore is a big amount, PM said the move will help the state government create more than 2.1 lakh direct jobs.

The Prime Minister said that it was not a ground-breaking ceremony but a record-breaking ceremony considering the manner in which development works have been carried out in such a short span of time.

Modi said that at this speed of investments, Uttar Pradesh will soon become a trillion dollar economy.

PM Modi further said that the nation is becoming a hub for mobile manufacturing for the world with Uttar Pradesh leading this manufacturing revolution.

"More than 50 mobile manufacturing companies are working in Uttar Pradesh and the largest mobile manufacturing unit in the world has also been established here," PM Modi said.

Taking a dig at previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said they did not have a will and their intentions were not clear. "When the intention is clear and the intentions are noble, the result shows," the PM said, adding that his government is working towards taking Digital India and Make In India campaign forward.

The state government's 'Ground Breaking Ceremony' comes after it held a grand Investors meet in February where it got these 81 projects. In this meet, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for projects worth over Rs 4.28 lakh crore were signed across sectors like renewable energy, infrastructure, power, IT and tourism.
 The foundation-laying ceremony was held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and was telecasted live across the 75 districts of the state.
First Published on Jul 29, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

