P&G India's parental leave policy to include all employees, regardless of gender, marital status

The policy will allow all new parents - biological parents, domestic partners, same-sex couples, adoptive parents - to avail 8 weeks fully paid leave,

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST
Procter and Gamble (P&G) India's new parental leave policy will include all employees, irrespective of gender and marital status.

The policy, called "share the care" will allow all new parents - biological parents, domestic partners, same-sex couples, adoptive parents - to avail 8 weeks fully paid leave, The Times of India reported citing a statement from P&G India.

The fast moving consumer good (FMCG) company currently has a maternity leave policy of 26 weeks for birth mothers and adoption leave of 26 weeks for primary caregivers.

"'Share the care' programme is not just a policy change, but a step towards shifting cultural norms in India by making child caregiving unbiased. It also helps new parents spend more time with the child and enable effective bonding, especially in the early weeks. It also allows both parents to provide support to each other on this journey," P&G VP and head (human resources), Indian sub-continent, P M Srinivas said.

Also read: Procter & Gamble to spend Rs 300 crore to drive gender equality in India

P&G India on February 17 said it will spend Rs 300 crore towards driving gender equality in India by working with women-owned businesses over the next three years.

The company, which has a menstrual hygiene brand called "Whisper", will also educate more than 2.5 crore adolescent girls on puberty and hygiene over the next three years.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Procter & Gamble
first published: Feb 18, 2021 04:27 pm

