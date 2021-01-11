MARKET NEWS

Sukanya Samriddhi Account: Here's how to deposit money online via India Post Payments Bank app

Every quarter, small savings schemes' interest rates are revised by the government. With the help of India Post Payments Bank app, you can manage everything online after opening an SSA.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST
Image: Pixabay

Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA), a Government of India- backed saving scheme, is preferred by many individuals who have a girl child while choosing tax-saving investments. For the January-to-March quarter, interest rates of small savings schemes, including that of Sukanya Samriddhi Account, kept unchanged by the government.

Every quarter, small savings schemes' interest rates are revised. With the help of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) app, you can manage everything online after opening SSA.

To transfer money to your post office Sukanya Samriddhi Account through IPPB:

-Add money from your bank account to IPPB account.

-Go to DOP Products. Choose Sukankya Samridhi Account.

-Write your SSY account number and then DOP customer ID.

-Choose the instalment duration and amount.

-IPPB will then notify a successful payment transfer made through IPPB mobile application.

-You can opt for various post office investment options provided by India Post and make regular payments through IPPB basic savings account.

Latest interest rates of Sukanya Samriddhi Account

Sukanya Samriddhi Account interest rates are decided by the government on a quarterly basis. In a financial year, the minimum investment in Sukanya Samriddhi Account is Rs 250 and the maximum is Rs 1.5 lakh. SSA matures 21 years from the date of opening the account or at the time of marriage of the child. The present interest rate on SSA is 7.6 percent.

Digital payments app - 'DakPay'

The government launched the DakPay digital payments app last month. The post office and IPPB customers can use this app. DakPay provides digital financial and assisted banking services provided by India Post and IPPB. Sending money, scanning QR code and making payment for services and merchants digitally can be done through this app. It will also provide interoperable banking services to the customers with any bank in the country.
TAGS: #Economy #India #personal finance
first published: Jan 11, 2021 03:10 pm

