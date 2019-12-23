App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Jharkhand
INC+ : 45
BJP : 26

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Savers may fall short of retirement goals despite having financial plans: Standard Chartered Wealth Expectancy Report

A little less than a third (32 per cent) are on track to achieving more than half their goal by the age of 60

Preeti Kulkarni @preeti__kul

Well-heeled Indian savers might fall short of their desired retirement goals despite 60 per cent of them having a financial strategy in place, a Standard Chartered Wealth Expectancy Report has found. A little less than a third (32 per cent) are on track to achieving more than half their goal by the age of 60, which means a majority of them are under-prepared for their retirement. In fact, emerging affluent individuals could see their wealth expectancy – that is, expected total net wealth at the age of 60 – getting exhausted within six years of retirement. In the case of the affluent class, the corpus could last nine years. Not surprisingly, 64 per cent of the affluent group said the anxiety around money matters has affected their health. The findings reinforce the need for more robust financial planning to close the gap.

aspirations-and-wealth-expectancy-for-website

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #financial plan #Retirement

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.