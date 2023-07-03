English
    Personal Finance: With Nifty crossing 19k, should investors sell equities?

    Equities are scaling new highs, yet it may be prudent for investors to stay focused and close to one’s goals instead of acting hastily

    Lisa Barbora
    July 03, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST
    Staying practical and close to your goals, will help minimise emotions around portfolio creation, no matter what the size of your equity portfolio is.

    Equity markets started this year on a sombre note with moderate return expectations. Calendar year 2022 ended with returns from equities akin to fixed deposits, which in turn, fed into subdued expectations for 2023 given also that there were no major earnings surprises expected from corporate India. However, early in the calendar year, India’s FY2022 real GDP number was revised upwards to 9.1 per cent; a significant revision compared to the provisional gross domestic product (GDP) growth for FY2022 at...

