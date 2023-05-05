English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Personal Finance: Why did my large cap, blue-chip stock correct so sharply?

    Infosys’s sharp drop in its price in a single day was not an exception. Investors need to attune their strategy to deal with volatile price movement in large caps too

    Lisa Barbora
    May 05, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST
    Personal Finance: Why did my large cap, blue-chip stock correct so sharply?

    Such volatility is infrequent for large caps, there could be several reasons why sharp moves happen.

    Highlights: Large cap blue-chip stocks are increasingly sharp price movements in a single day How is it that these stocks that typically boast of dispersed shareholding, large market capitalisation, extensive coverage by analysts and investors catch markets so much by surprise? There could be several reasons for these price movements  Investors in these stocks should be careful not to be tripped up by these sudden movements. What they do will depend on their investment goals In April 2023, Infosys’s stock price dropped 9 percent...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed on the fence

      May 4, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s dependence on trade with China is a risk, unseasonal rains wreaks hav...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers