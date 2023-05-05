Personal Finance: Why did my large cap, blue-chip stock correct so sharply?

Such volatility is infrequent for large caps, there could be several reasons why sharp moves happen.

Highlights: Large cap blue-chip stocks are increasingly sharp price movements in a single day How is it that these stocks that typically boast of dispersed shareholding, large market capitalisation, extensive coverage by analysts and investors catch markets so much by surprise? There could be several reasons for these price movements Investors in these stocks should be careful not to be tripped up by these sudden movements. What they do will depend on their investment goals In April 2023, Infosys’s stock price dropped 9 percent...